It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of a loving husband, father and nonno, Tony Perri on September 11th, 2020, in his 72nd year. Loving husband and best friend of 45 years to Clodette (Leoni), devoted father of daughter Bianca (Mario) Carrara and son Marco, adoring nonno and best buddy of Sebastian, audition chauffeur and mani / pedi partner of Gemma & Jade. Tony was the loving brother and brother-in-law of Joseph and Frances, Angelo (2013) and Maria, Frank and Carmela, Leo and Leontina (2018) Leoni. Tony is now reunited with his parents Bernardo and Angela Perri and his in-laws Orlando and Livia Leoni. Tony leaves behind loving nephews and nieces, cousins and friends. Tony's personality was larger than life and he impacted so many people throughout his life and career. Starting with his band, Stardust, he was the musical backdrop to many people's memorable life events. His ownership of Perry's Roadhouse that brought amazing food and entertainment to customers in the Hamilton-West Area. He later became a teacher and inspired countless students and challenged them to basketball free throw competitions, claiming to be undefeated through to his retirement. He continued his passion for education by twice serving as a School Board Trustee in Wards 3 and 4. He also never let go of his love of music by starting a DJ company where he made it his mission to ensure that every couple he worked with had the wedding party of their dreams. Finally, he put his full character on display through his professional acting gigs in national commercials, TV shows and movies. We are eternally grateful for the compassion and care shown by the first responders, emergency medical technicians, and doctors & nurses of the Juravinski Hospital. Tony had an unwavering commitment to children in need and was a longtime committee member of the Charity of Hope, and in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Charity of Hope would be appreciated. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East (near James) on Wednesday September 16th, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King on Thursday September 17th, 2020. at 11 a.m. The same restrictions will apply at church in addition to a capacity limit. Cremation to follow. Tony...you lived your life to the fullest, and in turn you filled our lives with laughter and love. Your passing has left a void that we will try to fill with the lifetime of memories you have given us. "The day we meet again, We will walk in peace through the garden, down the road, Where the mist of time is lifting" ~The Moody Blues (Tony rushed the stage at every concert)