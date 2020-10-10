Words cannot fully express the heartfelt gratitude we feel towards all our friends, neighbours and extended family near and far. The prayers, encouraging words and many acts of kindness you extended to our family have been a great source of comfort during this sad and difficult time for us. Your thoughtfulness will not be forgotten. Thank you also to Dr. Teresa Chan and her team at Juravinski Hospital for their dedication and compassion. Perhaps you sent a lovely card Or sat quietly in a chair Perhaps you sent a floral piece, If so we saw it there Perhaps you spoke the kindest words As any friend could say; Perhaps your were not there at all Just thought of us that day, Whatever you did to console our hearts, We thank you so much Whatever the part The Family of Tony Perri



