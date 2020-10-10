1/1
Tony Perri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Words cannot fully express the heartfelt gratitude we feel towards all our friends, neighbours and extended family near and far. The prayers, encouraging words and many acts of kindness you extended to our family have been a great source of comfort during this sad and difficult time for us. Your thoughtfulness will not be forgotten. Thank you also to Dr. Teresa Chan and her team at Juravinski Hospital for their dedication and compassion. Perhaps you sent a lovely card Or sat quietly in a chair Perhaps you sent a floral piece, If so we saw it there Perhaps you spoke the kindest words As any friend could say; Perhaps your were not there at all Just thought of us that day, Whatever you did to console our hearts, We thank you so much Whatever the part The Family of Tony Perri

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved