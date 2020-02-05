|
In loving memory of a dear husband, tata and dida, passed away February 5, 2000. They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way we feel For no one knows the heart ache That lies behind our smiles No one knows how many times We have broken down and cried We want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to be without You're are with us always and forever Always missed and lovingly remembered by wife Vera and family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020