Dr. Tony S. Pracsovics January 12, 1960 - February 6, 2013 Cherished husband and father, Beloved son and brother It's now been six years, since that day, We were with you as you slipped away. They say that time heals and perhaps one day, that will be true, But it is still a heartache missing you. We are comforted by the treasured memories that linger in our minds, Your smile, your laughter - so many good times! And although gone are the days we used to share, in our hearts, you are loved and always there. Missing you each and every day. Love you forever. With much love, Nancy, Adam, Stephanie, Nicole and Brody Mom and Dad, Joe, Patti Cathy and Mike
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020