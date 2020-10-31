1/1
Tony Settle
The family of the late Tony Settle would like to offer sincere thanks and gratitude for the kindness and support we received on the recent loss of our husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. We can't begin to express our gratitude for all the beautiful floral arrangements, cards, mass cards, charity donations, phone calls and, of course, all the delicious food we received. Also special thanks to the staff of Bay Gardens Funeral Home for their professionalism and compassion during this difficult time. We also want to thank Father Martin and Holy Rosary organist and singer for the beautiful service. Tony was a devoted family man who was loved and respected and will be missed immensely but will live on in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace Joanne, Mark, Julianna, Justin and families.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
