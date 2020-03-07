|
The family of the late Tony Stanfl Jr. would like to express their heartfelt thanks during our time of sorrow to family, friends, neighbours, employees of Plant #22, Pratt & Whitney Publication Dept. Mississauga, Sana and the members of Running Room Square One, for their love, support, donations to the Heart & Stroke fund, mass cards and floral arrangements. We also thank Fr. Charlie Galea of Incarnation of Our Blessed Lord Parish, Fr. Paul Jamroz, parishioners at St. Margaret Mary Parish, and P.X. Dermody Funeral Home for their dignified and compassionate care. Tony, your wings were ready to fly - But our hearts were not ready to see you go.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020