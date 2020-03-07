Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Stanfl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Stanfl Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Stanfl Jr. Obituary
The family of the late Tony Stanfl Jr. would like to express their heartfelt thanks during our time of sorrow to family, friends, neighbours, employees of Plant #22, Pratt & Whitney Publication Dept. Mississauga, Sana and the members of Running Room Square One, for their love, support, donations to the Heart & Stroke fund, mass cards and floral arrangements. We also thank Fr. Charlie Galea of Incarnation of Our Blessed Lord Parish, Fr. Paul Jamroz, parishioners at St. Margaret Mary Parish, and P.X. Dermody Funeral Home for their dignified and compassionate care. Tony, your wings were ready to fly - But our hearts were not ready to see you go.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -