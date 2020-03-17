|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her husband Harry, Yutaka Kawai. Loving mother of Lorraine and her husband Michael, Jason and his wife Janet. Loved grandma of Janine, Michael, Max, Larissa (Jon), Jordan, Emily, Megan, and great-grandmother of Mariko and Midori. Survived by her sister Lilian, brothers Wes, Randy, Barry and several nieces and nephews. Honouring Kathy's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Thank you to the caring doctors, nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital and the South East LHIN team. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020