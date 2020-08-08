1/1
Traci Stephania POLAWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Traci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Traci Stephania Polawski (Tink), on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 60. Daughter of Alex Polawski and the late Jackie Polawski. Sister to Brett (Sue), Margo (Mark). Traci will be dearly missed by nephews Jeb (Hollie), great nephews Liam, Jake, Carl, Ben, as well as Aunts and Cousins. Many thanks to Doctors and Nurses and the staff at the dialysis units in both St. Joe's hospital who extended her life by 40 years. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held August 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Stoney Creek Battlefield Pavilion. In lieu of flowers donations to the kidney foundation would be appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved