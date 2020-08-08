It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Traci Stephania Polawski (Tink), on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 60. Daughter of Alex Polawski and the late Jackie Polawski. Sister to Brett (Sue), Margo (Mark). Traci will be dearly missed by nephews Jeb (Hollie), great nephews Liam, Jake, Carl, Ben, as well as Aunts and Cousins. Many thanks to Doctors and Nurses and the staff at the dialysis units in both St. Joe's hospital who extended her life by 40 years. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held August 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Stoney Creek Battlefield Pavilion. In lieu of flowers donations to the kidney foundation would be appreciated by the family.