1/
Tracie-Lynn Gates
1965-01-25 - 2020-07-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracie-Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that the family of Tracie-Lynn Gates announce her sudden passing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Tracie will be sadly missed and is survived by her children, Maeghan, Stevie, Morgan, Jackson, and Zackery, her grandchildren, Kaleb, Kaleb, Shawn Jr., Phoenix, and Jasper, her mother Carol-Anne, her sisters Kelley and Mary, her brother Matthew and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Tracie is predeceased by her father Carl, her step-father Lawrence ("Larry") and her sister Katharine. A funeral service in memory of Tracie will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 15 West Avenue North. Cremation for interment will follow in private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved