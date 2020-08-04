It is with profound sadness that the family of Tracie-Lynn Gates announce her sudden passing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Tracie will be sadly missed and is survived by her children, Maeghan, Stevie, Morgan, Jackson, and Zackery, her grandchildren, Kaleb, Kaleb, Shawn Jr., Phoenix, and Jasper, her mother Carol-Anne, her sisters Kelley and Mary, her brother Matthew and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Tracie is predeceased by her father Carl, her step-father Lawrence ("Larry") and her sister Katharine. A funeral service in memory of Tracie will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 15 West Avenue North. Cremation for interment will follow in private.



