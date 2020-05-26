Peacefully at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020, Tracy Lyn Warren in her 52nd year. Beloved mother of Betty-Jo Warren and Bradley McCaffrey. Cherished grandmother of Damion, Autumn, Aliyah and Nolan. Loving daughter of Betty Warren and dear aunt of Ashley Medeiros (Mario). She will be sadly missed by her sister, her brothers Blair and Mervin and her many friends. Predeceased by her sisters Margaret and Marilyn. Private Cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the S.P.C.A would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at www.dbrobinson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.