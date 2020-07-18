1/1
Traian NIKA
With great sadness we announce Traian's passing at Hamilton General Hospital on July 16, 2020 in his 97th year. Traian is now forever reunited with his wife. Cherished father of Joyce, Diane (Mike), ad the late Nedljko. Adoring grandfather to Michael, Tanya, Ashley, Denise, Jennifer, Steven, Paula. Proud Great-Grandfather to Alivia, Marcus, Marcel, Anisha, Rebekah, Max, Mason, Sarah, Mikaylah, Marty, Melissa, Raven, Jesse, and Kyla. Devoted Great-great-grandfather to Lilliana, Julianna, Jahzara, Marcaius, Mazari, and Levi. Will be dearly missed by many friends. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL HOME (43 Barton ST E, Hamilton) on Sunday, July 19th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at Friscolantis on Monday July 20th for 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 18, 2020.
