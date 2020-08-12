It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Trent, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 70. Beloved husband and best friend of Lori Stevenson. Devoted dad of Rob (Sarah), Greg, Kathy, Jared (Andrea) and Kevin (Sage). Proud grandpa of Erik, Emily, Lucas, Max, Emerson, Ivan, Willow, Rowan, and Andy. Dear brother of the late Janice Schaubel, Joan Pattinson (Ted), Dorene Priebe (Jim) and Ron (Nancy).Trent will be fondly remembered for his calm strength of character, love of family, friends, golf, and red wine. Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team West Niagara, Paramed Nursing, Palliative Paramedics, and the LHIN. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of Service of Remembrance at 1 p.m. in the chapel. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Trent's Book of Memories at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 and 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com