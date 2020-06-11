We are sad to announce the passing of our precious son Trevor Joseph McDuff on June 7, 2020 in his 39th year. He will be greatly missed by his Mother Lina, Father Angus MacDonald and relatives of both the McDuff and MacDonald Families. Till we meet again Son, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Love you always! May God Bless you and always be with you. Donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Love Mom and Dad XOXOXO. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, due to the mandated Public Health restrictions.