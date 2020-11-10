1/1
Trevor Raymond (Ray) HOBBS
It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Ray in his 79th year. He died peacefully on November 6, 2020. Beloved husband to Heather. Cherished father to Catherine (Craig Gerrie) and Greg (Allyson Podrats). Much loved Papa to four wonderful granddaughters: Isabelle, Linnea, Iris and Lydia. Son-in-law to John and Elsie Lipscombe in England. Predeceased by his brother Michael. Biblical scholar, professor (McMaster University, IBTS Prague), mentor and friend. A man of great integrity and sincere concern for justice. A proud Welshman and Canadian, Ray will be remembered for his unflinchingly honest research, discerning interpretation of scriptures, passions for history and archaeology, love of music and poetry, stimulating teaching, wit, kindness, courage, and his ability to connect with people of different beliefs and backgrounds. An avid sailor. He loved to spend time in his study, reading and writing, and exploring an ever-expanding terrain of interests. Singing in the church choir was a special delight, moving from tenor to bass but always in tune. The family expresses deep gratitude to the teams at Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Michael's Hospital for their care over many years. We treasure the constant loving support of the MacNeill Church family, the support of family and friends near and far, the friendship of neighbours, and the camaraderie of the 1812 reenactment community. A Celebration of Life will take place when it is safer to get together for, after all... ...there must be music, and family and friends around. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to MacNeill Baptist Church (www.macneillbaptist.ca) or HHT Canada (www.hhtcanada.com).


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
