It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Trevor Shaw on October 7, 2020. Trevor leaves behind his sons Jimmy and Ray, his mother Dolores, brothers Richard and Kevin (Dawn). Trevor will be reunited in heaven with his father Raymond. He will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Trevor will be remembered for his infectious smile, memorable laugh and flare for creativity through his art and writing. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be live streamed on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html
Password-Arbor2020 Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID restrictions a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Trevor Shaw to Trinity Presbyterian Church. https://trinityhamilton.ca/