Trubiano Ida Di Battista
1928-12-21 - 2020-11-11
Peacefully on November 11, 2020 at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her loving husband Alfonso. She will be sadly missed by her children, Velia (Cesare Di Muzio), Leo (Anna Laghi), Al Jr. (Rosemary Rizzo), grandchildren Marco (Laura), Sandra (Michael), Alex (Veronica), Ramon (Sabrina), Adriano (Madelin), & Melissa. Cherished great grandmother of Luca, Alessia, Mia B., Mia D. & Emma. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Peter's Residence, especially Fir Terrace, for their compassion and care. A special thanks to Dr. Brenda Copps for her constant dedication to Ida and also to Dr. Mark Levy for his support to our family throughout the years. Funeral mass will take place in Montreal. Online condolences may be made to: www.magnuspoirier.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 16, 2020.
