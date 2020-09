Or Copy this URL to Share

My beautiful Aunt (right) and the light of my life, Trudie Bennetto Weaver passed on Monday, September 7, 2020, with the love of my life, my Father, the late J.R. (Bob) Bennetto and my Mother, the late Lorraine Bennetto. Cherised forever, Laura Lee Bennetto.



