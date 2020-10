She passed away peacefully in her sleep after battling cancer like the trooper that she was. She is survived by her husband Larry of 32 years, her loving son Michael Lavigne Smith, and sister-in-law Eileen and husband Dave. Also survived by her brothers Colin (Irene) Kirk and niece Misty and sister Nadean (Roley). Peace and love to all that were lucky enough to know her. P.S. Thank you to the Saints of St. Peters, 3 West.



