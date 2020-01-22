Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
(905) 627-7452
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy van Schyndel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy van Schyndel


1930 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Trudy, in her 90th year, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Loving wife for 64 years of the late Simon (2016). Cherished mother of Gerard (Amanda), Andre (Paula), Vincent and Lawrence (Judy). Trudy will be missed by her 11 grandchildren, her 9 great-grandchildren with three more expected soon. The family would like to thank the staff of Idlewyld Manor for their loving care and support of our mom for her last nine years. Family and friends are welcomed to MARLATT FUNERAL HOME - SWACKHAMER CHAPEL, 195 King St. West, Dundas, on Thursday, January 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Parish, 58 Sydenham St., Dundas on Friday, January 24th at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Dundas. Donations in Trudy's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -