It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Trudy, in her 90th year, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Loving wife for 64 years of the late Simon (2016). Cherished mother of Gerard (Amanda), Andre (Paula), Vincent and Lawrence (Judy). Trudy will be missed by her 11 grandchildren, her 9 great-grandchildren with three more expected soon. The family would like to thank the staff of Idlewyld Manor for their loving care and support of our mom for her last nine years. Family and friends are welcomed to MARLATT FUNERAL HOME - SWACKHAMER CHAPEL, 195 King St. West, Dundas, on Thursday, January 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Parish, 58 Sydenham St., Dundas on Friday, January 24th at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Dundas. Donations in Trudy's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020