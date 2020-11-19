With a heavy heart we are sad to announce the death of our beloved Trystin Beattie born May 28, 1989, had his journey in Calgary, Alberta come to an end when he suddenly passed away November 6, 2020. He was deeply loved and always cherished by his beloved mother Tammy Marcotte, late step father Steve Marcotte and father Dave Harrison. He will be forever missed by his sister Alysha and brother Tyler, as well as his three amazing children Logan, Arielia and Isabella. Trystin will be remembered as a fun loving nephew, cousin and dear grandson, he is always in our hearts and will never be forgotten. We love you Trystin. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cremation to follow.