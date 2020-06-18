It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Umberto Cappelli on June 12, 2020. Born in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. Husband of Giuliana (Dipietro), father of Marco Cappelli, Sonia (Gary) VanderMeulen. Loving Nonno of Christian, Ava, and Chloe. Pre-deceased by his parents Giuseppina and Antonio Cappelli and brothers Victorio and Franco Cappelli. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister, Anna Pompei and his brothers and sisters in law, nieces, and nephews in Canada and Italy. Umberto had a passion for soccer, formula 1 racing, and cooking. He enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He was loved by everyone who knew him and had a heart of gold. A special thank you to the medical team at Juravinski Hospital Hospital intensive care unit. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (Between Mohawk and Fennell) on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Ave. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 18, 2020.