Ursula Inge (Menzel) Satelmayer
Passed away with family by her side at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Ronald (Julie) and Robert (Melanie). Cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn, Kyle, Courtney and Cody. Survived by sisters Irmgard Menzel and Hildegard Roeckenwagner (Alois). Predeceased by parents Anna and Frederich, and brother Rudolph. Doting aunt to many nieces and nephews. A successful local business owner Ursula was the co-owner of Rainbow Pool Limited and owner of Cats Only Bed and Breakfast. A woman of strong faith, she will be dearly missed. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, September 30 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Private family Interment Lowville Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Ursula to ADRA Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
