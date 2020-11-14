1/1
Uwe Johann HILLJE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Uwe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly, Uwe was taken from us. He enjoyed his last few years in peace and quiet, filled with happiness and love with his life companion, Lisa Nimz; who adored him. Uwe is the brother of Monika (Gunter) Heitland, Peter (Shirley) Hillje, and Dieter (Debbie) Hillje. Sadly missed by the whole family and many friends in Canada, United States, and Germany. Private family cremation has taken place. For those who wish, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved