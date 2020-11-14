Suddenly, Uwe was taken from us. He enjoyed his last few years in peace and quiet, filled with happiness and love with his life companion, Lisa Nimz; who adored him. Uwe is the brother of Monika (Gunter) Heitland, Peter (Shirley) Hillje, and Dieter (Debbie) Hillje. Sadly missed by the whole family and many friends in Canada, United States, and Germany. Private family cremation has taken place. For those who wish, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com