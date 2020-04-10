|
Vagn (Ted) Hansen passed away at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in his 93rd year. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Pat and sister Lisa. He is survived by his sister Annie, daughter Stephanie, partner Dorian, Carol, husband Terry, her children Nicole and Rachel, great grandchildren Kyla, Scarlett and Gustav, his son Vaughan, wife Barb, their children Jared and Kirk. Also survived by his beloved brother and sister-in-law Russ and Lois Filman. Born in Roskilde, Denmark he embraced his Danish roots as a member of Sunset Villa in Puslinch Ont. An area he was happy to call home upon his arrival in Canada in 1951. He worked at Norton's Canada for 26 years. Upon retiring he became a proud member of the Burlington Civitan and volunteered many hours selling Christmas Cake every year. He loved to socialize and made many friends about town as a bingo aficionado and avid card player on the local bridge circuit. His favourite games were poker nights at Jan Pedersen's. He loved his golf and horseshoes and was very proud of his 1997 Horseshoes World Championship trophy. His presence will be dearly missed. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020