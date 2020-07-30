Born May 28, 1948 in Hamilton, died in Dundas on July 28, 2020 of metastatic breast cancer. Val was issued a ticket on the cancer train in the fall of 2017. It was not as long a trip as she would have liked, but the additional years were a bonus. Cancer is relentless but you keep on riding that train, jumping off at stations of interest but never being able to enjoy the view there for long. Finally you pull into the last station. Long before cancer became part of her life Val always encouraged trips to be taken, fabulous and fattening foods to be eaten, wine to be shared and, when shopping, to "get it". Life is too bloody short to second guess purchases, travels, good wine and time with family and friends. Val's life was made the best by her loving husband, Greg Fellowes, who also shared her love of the finer things. The love for and from her daughter, Lauren Kowalski, was beyond imagining. They went through a lot together and were very strong for each other. Lauren's husband, Mike Kowalski, was a welcome addition to the family and much loved. Val was so thankful for and much besotted with her two beautiful granddaughters, Sienna and Chloe, who were a continuing source of amazement and amusement. And to Val's "twin"; Nancy Tubbs, sister, ten years younger but identical until Val had to let her hair go white, a loving goodbye. Nancy and husband, Eddie Tubbs were not only family, but great friends and travelling companions. They had wonderful times together "...we'll always have Paris". Val loved spending time in California with Nancy's family, her niece Amanda, nephew Daniel, his partner Drini and Nancy's first grandchild, Logan. So glad she got to meet the little man. Best friend forever, Rene Neuner, of Los Gatos, California. A friendship hatched in Grade 8 doing, what else? Shopping and eating. Best friend almost forever, Linda Harnett, who died of cancer during the 9/11/01 crisis. They taught cooking together and wrote a cookbook (unpublished but lots of fantastic recipe testing). Val sends love and thanks to Karen Charters for bringing Zumba into her life. Also to long friends, Laura and Laurence Diskin, Dee and Patrick McGee, Mike and Kristine Freudenthaler. Not to be forgotten, Debbie Desroches and Lorelei Ayherst who kept Val entertained pre-Covid 19, when companions were allowed in the chemo suite. Goodbye and thanks for the memories to the Brock families, the Fritz families and, of course, the Fellowes families - loyal and true everyone. Thank you to Dr. Kumar-Tyagi and all the staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre where Val was always treated with respect and kindness. The pandemic changed the way the ending should have played out - "I was robbed!", but so were many, many more people robbed of their natural ending or of their final chance at crossing something off their bucket list. So, if we've learned anything, it's this: we have very little control over our lives. If an opportunity comes up take it, if there's whipped cream on that latte slurp it and when travel opens up again, book it! Carpe Diem. Due to Covid there can be no gathering. If anyone would like to make a donation, please give to the charity of your choice
