Passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in her 97th year. Born in Crimea, the Black Sea, in 1924 to Elisabeth Gossen and Nikolai Doshdikov. Loving wife of the late Konstantin. Beloved mother of Walter Orlowski, and Lydia (Gary) Konowal. Cherished Baba of Elyse and Kayla. Remembered by her sister Katya. Predeceased by her sisters Liesa, Anna, and her brother Wolodja. A private family service has been held with interment in Woodland Cemetery.