Passed peacefully surrounded by his family, at Hamilton General Hospital, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in his 91st year. Reunited with his beloved wife Elvira (nee Cava). Dear father of Elena DelRosso (Enzo), and Gina Bisciglia (Cladinoro). Dearly loved nonno of Joey (Laura), Anthony (Paola), Daniel (Megan), and Lisa. Cherished bisnonno to Eliana, Gemma and Isabella. He will forever live on in the hearts of his brother Salvatore Gallo (Gilda), and his many nieces and nephews in Italy and Canada. Predeceased by his mother and father, Adelina and Giuseppe Gallo, mother and father-in-law, Concetta and Salvatore Cava, sisters; Amelia (Francesco), Ernestina, and brothers; Raffaele (Michelina), Mario (Teresa), and Francesco (Gina). A heartfelt special thank you to the staff at New Village Retirement Residence for their exceptional care. Family and friends are welcome to a visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton Street East on Friday, February 21, from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Vigil prayers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020