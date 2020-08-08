1/1
Valentino NARDUZZI
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of the strongest man we know, Valentino Narduzzi, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of the late Emilia, whom he will now be reunited with. Loving and devoted father to Rob (Rose) and Lora. He will be deeply missed by his four beautiful granddaughters, who he cherished dearly, Emilia,Victoria, Mya and Vanessa. Forever missed by his brother John (Christina) and sister-in-law Felicina Mascia. Valentino will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was a man of determination, strength and compassion. A long time employee of 47 years at Coppley Apparel Group and served on the Board of Directors for First Ontario Credit Union for many years. Special thank you to the staff at Macassa Lodge for their love, care and compassion for our father. The Narduzzi family wish to sincerely apologize for not being able to include all of our loving family and friends due to the current pandemic. Please know that you are all in our hearts during this difficult time. Private arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, HAMILTON. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Macassa Lodge or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. "To the world you are a father, but to our family you are the world"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
