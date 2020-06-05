Valeria Dorothy (Gyarmaty) BENNETT
With great sadness and a heavy heart, I announce the passing of my loving mother at the age of 96. She died peacefully at home with her daughter by her side. Loving mother to Cathy Beesley and son Jack (deceased). Loving mother-in-law to Sandra Bennett. I would like to give a grateful thank you to her nurse Joel Abac from ParaMed Burlington. Cremation has taken place. A place is vacant in my heart which can never be filled, your memory is my keepsake from which we will never part. Heaven has you now in his keeping, I have you in my heart. Love you to the moon and back, Love always, Cathy xoxo


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
