Valerie Gail Gordon

Valerie Gail Gordon Obituary
Found eternal peace on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of 64. Much loved mother to Daryl Gordon (Becky) and Erica Brown (Andrew) and dear grandmother of Mackenzie, Lucas, Scarlett and Lily. Loved sister to Cheryl Greenlaw. Gail will be fondly remembered by her dear friend Richard Gordon. In keeping with social responsibility, a small private family service will take place in the Miller Funeral Chapel, Caledonia, followed by the interment in the Caledonia Cemetery on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020
