Peacefully at the McNally House Hospice, Valerie Jean Griepsma (nee Kiernan) on Sunday, May 10, 2020 passed away at the age of 69. Predeceased by her parents Florence Amy Kiernan (nee Hammond) and T. F. "Fred" Kiernan. Beloved wife of John Griepsma and loving mother of Laurie (Rob) Smith and Kara (Sam) Lovegrove. Dear Nana of Nicholas, Aidan and Kya. Caring sister of Beverly (Grant) Weston and Lisa (Tim) Szilagyi. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Val was born in Henderson Hospital, Hamilton on July 5, 1950 and was a middle child of 3 sisters. In 1971 she met her husband John Griepsma and they were married in 1973. They spent 46 wonderful years together and raised 2 daughters. Val loved to travel and especially loved being on a warm, sunny beach and quiet camping trips away in the trailer. She devoted herself to helping care for many young children of wonderful families throughout her career as a live-out nanny. She retired from being a nanny to help raise her own grandsons. She especially loved children and she had a true gift of unwavering patience, strength and love and she will be greatly missed. A special thank you to the caring staff at the McNally House Hospice who helped our mother and our family through this time, along with her in-home care team and nurses and doctors at Juravinski Cancer Centre for their kindness and caring which has been truly appreciated. A cremation is to take place at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave East, Hamilton ON L9A 1T2. Thoughts and prayers from our family and friends are welcome until a Celebration of Life can be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers and to express your condolences donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and McNally House Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.