Valerie J. Griepsma
1950-07-05 - 2020-05-10
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the McNally House Hospice, Valerie Jean Griepsma (nee Kiernan) on Sunday, May 10, 2020 passed away at the age of 69. Predeceased by her parents Florence Amy Kiernan (nee Hammond) and T. F. "Fred" Kiernan. Beloved wife of John Griepsma and loving mother of Laurie (Rob) Smith and Kara (Sam) Lovegrove. Dear Nana of Nicholas, Aidan and Kya. Caring sister of Beverly (Grant) Weston and Lisa (Tim) Szilagyi. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family. Val was born in Henderson Hospital, Hamilton on July 5, 1950 and was a middle child of 3 sisters. In 1971 she met her husband John Griepsma and they were married in 1973. They spent 46 wonderful years together and raised 2 daughters. Val loved to travel and especially loved being on a warm, sunny beach and quiet camping trips away in the trailer. She devoted herself to helping care for many young children of wonderful families throughout her career as a live-out nanny. She retired from being a nanny to help raise her own grandsons. She especially loved children and she had a true gift of unwavering patience, strength and love and she will be greatly missed. A special thank you to the caring staff at the McNally House Hospice who helped our mother and our family through this time, along with her in-home care team and nurses and doctors at Juravinski Cancer Centre for their kindness and caring which has been truly appreciated. A cremation is to take place at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave East, Hamilton ON L9A 1T2. Thoughts and prayers from our family and friends are welcome until a Celebration of Life can be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers and to express your condolences donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and McNally House Hospice would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved