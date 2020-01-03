|
|
Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Mississauga, Ontario, at the age of 78. Cherished daughter to the late Joseph and Gladys Westman. Beloved wife of the late Howard (Skip) Langton. Loving mother to Adrian and his wife Jennifer, from her first marriage to Donald Whitfield. Adored grandmother to Julian. Dear sister to Fred (Susan), Robert (Janet) and Ronald. Proud aunt to Erin, Curtis, Brit, Candace, Brendan and Tristan. We want to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers at The Village of Erin Meadows for taking such good care of our mother, with love, patience and kindness. The family will receive friends at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. As Valerie wished, cremation has taken place with a private service to follow in Bayview Cemetery and Crematory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. www.smithsfh.com