An extraordinary woman who enriched the lives of everyone who had the pleasure to know her. She decided to make her departure on April 1st, 2020, to join her husband of 64 years, Raymond (2009), and her precious first born son, Raymie (1951) Letting her go with deep sadness but profound love are her children, Randy, Wendy (Rob) Inglis and Michael; her grandchildren, Darryl (Tara) and Kimberly Inglis; and her great grandchildren, Evan and Alex Inglis. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings, Joyce Hunt (Norm-2012) and Ted Burns (Katherine), along with a multitude of family members and close friends. Valerie filled her 96 years with a variety of passions. She loved gardening, reading, crafts, collecting cats, and of course, her beloved Blue Jays. After retiring as an elementary school secretary, she continued to maintain her "teacher connection" throughout her life. Her love of smocking led her to another circle of cherished friends at the Ancaster Senior Centre. Lunches out were a constant happening with "forever friends" and newer ones as well. A huge thank you to the staff of St.Peter's Hospital, Hamilton, who tended to Valerie's care with kindness, dignity, and compassion. A Special Thank You to Dr.Taniguchi, who was attentive to her needs, and comforting with his words. A gathering for a "Celebration of Valerie" will be planned when safe to do so, likely at her country residence which was so near and dear to her heart. Details to follow.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020