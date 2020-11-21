1/
Valerie Rita Williams
In loving memory of Valerie Rita Williams. She was born on September 7, 1932 in Trinidad and Tobago, and peacefully passed on November 11, 2020 at Shalom Village nursing home in Hamilton, ON. She was a devoted wife, a caring mother, and a loving grandmother. Valerie is survived by a son, daughter, eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Due to covid-19 restrictions, only 50 guests will be allowed to attend the celebration of life. The memorial service will be held at Kingdom Worship Centre at 1411 Upper Wellington St. in Hamilton, Ontario on Saturday, November 28th at 2:00 p.m. RSVP at 289-689-2148. Please link to obituaries.basicfunerals.ca to see Valerie's obituary.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
