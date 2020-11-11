We are sorrowed to share the passing of Vanessa Brown after a courageous eight year battle with cancer. She died peacefully at home, on November 8, 2020, surrounded with love from her husband, mother and children. She leaves behind her soulmate and husband Charles, devoted daughters Charlotte and Chelsea, loving mother Diana and beloved Finnigan and Coco. Vanessa will be greatly missed by her siblings, especially her sister Alohma, brother-in-law Remy and their children Elizabeth and Christopher. Predeceased by her father Eric and beloved Charlie and Minouche, she was welcomed home by many who loved her most. After a long career as a Manager within the hospitality industry, her passion and positivity will always be remembered by her many friends and colleagues, especially Gloria and Sonia. Vanessa had many passions and hobbies throughout her life which included reading, gardening, film, music and cooking. She loved animals and always had a fondness towards dogs and cats. We are eternally grateful to her dedicated team at the VON & LIHN who supported our family and cared for Vanessa, especially Miriam and Carly. We are thankful for the many medical professionals at the Juravinski Cancer Centre who provided care to Vanessa throughout her journey, especially her Pain and Symptom Team (Dr. Slavin and Dr. Shaw) and her Oncologist Dr. Major. Her memory and passions will continue to live on through the thoughts and actions of her many loved ones. Especially her affections for show-stopping gardens, bountiful indoor plants and a warm home filled with love. We will greatly miss her smile and laughter, as she brought so much joy to those she met. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations be made to the Ladybird Animal Sanctuary in Vanessa's memory. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com