VanJean QUESNEL

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Van on July 27, 2020 at the age of 56. Husband to Linda Quesnel and father to Ryan, Katherine and Dwayne. Grandpa to Brayden, Melina, Samuel and Victoria. Predeceased by his father Eugene Quesnel. Van will be deeply missed by his mother Kathleen Thomas (Anthony) and his sister Crystal Keenan. He will be lovingly remembered for his humour, charismatic personality and his artistic abilities. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Neighbour to Neighbour Food Bank in Van's memory. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com