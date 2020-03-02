|
|
Velda entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Saviour, at the Hamilton General Hospital, with family at her side, on Friday, February 28, 2020, in her 90thyear. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Thomas (Susan), Bill (Kathy-deceased), Jim (Eva), Neil, and Janet Oettgen (Peter). Predeceased by her son Keith (Barb). Loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nursing was Velda's calling for almost 70 years, acting as Parish Nurse for her place of worship after retirement. Her dedication to God, her family, her church, and those who needed her was evident in the way she lived her life and she will be greatly missed by many. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff of New Village Retirement Home and the caring medical staff on 8 South at the HGH. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, March 3rd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Winona Gospel Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020