Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Winona Gospel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Velda MULDOON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velda Wilhelmina MULDOON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velda Wilhelmina MULDOON Obituary
Velda entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Saviour, at the Hamilton General Hospital, with family at her side, on Friday, February 28, 2020, in her 90thyear. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Thomas (Susan), Bill (Kathy-deceased), Jim (Eva), Neil, and Janet Oettgen (Peter). Predeceased by her son Keith (Barb). Loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nursing was Velda's calling for almost 70 years, acting as Parish Nurse for her place of worship after retirement. Her dedication to God, her family, her church, and those who needed her was evident in the way she lived her life and she will be greatly missed by many. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff of New Village Retirement Home and the caring medical staff on 8 South at the HGH. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Tuesday, March 3rd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Winona Gospel Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -