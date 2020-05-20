Velma Marietta (Lambert) Biglow
Passed away peacefully at Macassa Lodge on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 85. Born in McMurrich TWP, Parry Sound District on April 17, 1935. Lovingly remembered by her son Mark Keating (Janina), stepdaughters Barbara Kinrade (Daniel), Beverley Campeau, grandsons Justin Campeau (Kayt), Cameron Campeau, and various nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by husband Roy Biglow, sisters Illa Johnson, Fern Winger and son Hal Keating. Velma loved the outdoors, especially her time at Pine Motel and Trans Canada Baits in Sturgeon Falls. Special thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge for caring for her for several years.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.
