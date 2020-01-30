|
|
In loving memory of a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. Passed away, after a battle, at Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Devoted mother of Carolyn, Russ (Sue), Steve (the late Betty), Jerry (Sheryl), Rick (Brenda), Timmy, the late Kathy, Cindy (Charlie). She will be greatly missed by her 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Vera had an absolute love for spending time with her family. She also loved watching the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 2:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020