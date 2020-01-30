Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera DICKENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera DICKENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera DICKENS Obituary
In loving memory of a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. Passed away, after a battle, at Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Devoted mother of Carolyn, Russ (Sue), Steve (the late Betty), Jerry (Sheryl), Rick (Brenda), Timmy, the late Kathy, Cindy (Charlie). She will be greatly missed by her 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Vera had an absolute love for spending time with her family. She also loved watching the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 2:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -