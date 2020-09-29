1/1
Vera HARDY
Died peacefully on Saturday, September 26, aged 93. Mum was predeceased by her dear husband Victor Charles, and sister Elsa MacPhee (Angus). She is survived by daughters Susan (Graham) and Vanessa (James), and granddaughter Elizabeth, as well as nieces Helene and Deborah, and nephews David and Christopher. Vera made the best of things, as in her being billeted away from her family during the war. She and Vic forged a happy life in Canada. After Vic's death, Mum moved from Campbellville to Dundas, where she found a lively and interesting group of fellow volunteers at the Dundas Museum. Before dementia set in, Mum enjoyed theatre, oil painting, decorating, baking, reading, and listening to and watching CBC. In the last few months, she still laughed at Hyacinth Bucket. The family thanks the wonderful staff at Wentworth Lodge for their assiduous care and thoughtfulness. Before this COVID-19 time, they were stellar, and during it they have been wonderful. Thanks also to Dr. Jim McMillan for his steady guidance and kindness. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dundas Museum, the SPCA or Hamilton Public Library would be appreciated. A celebration of Vera's life will be held in the future. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
