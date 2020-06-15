In her 67th year, Ilona lost her 2 year battle to brain cancer. Predeceased by her husband Eugene Stevens and her parents Karl and Irmgard Rewald. Loving mother of Travis and Amber Stevens. Beloved Oma of Brooklyn Stevens. Loving sister to Ronald Rewald (Donna). Cherished godmother and aunt to Bridgit Rewald (Kerry) and Chelsey Rewald. Ilona will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends in Germany and Canada. Wir Lieben Dich Ilona. Mogest du dich einfach ausruhen und weiter uber uns wachen.



