It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Vera J. Visca on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in her 74th year. Loving daughter of the late Alvaro and Angela Di Felice. Beloved husband of Franco for 56 years. Loving mother of Michael (Amanda) and Jason (Sonia). Adoring nonna of Gabriella (Matt), and Anthony Visca. Cherished sister of Luisa Caruso and dear sister-in-law of Domenico and Reana Visca, Valerio and Patricia Visca, and Rita Totonelli (of Italy). Loving zia to all her nieces and nephews. Vera met Franco, the love of her life and started her family. Vera was a dedicated employee of Sears for 39 years. She was known as a genuine and giving person and her co-workers (now friends) loved working with her. Vera enjoyed vacationing with her family at Sauble Beach during the summer months. A special thank you to Dr. Crosthwaite and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their care and compassion. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 165 Prospect St. N. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or St. Anthony's Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Goodbye my Toz, until we meet again.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020