Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera JEFFERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera (Jones) JEFFERY


1925 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera (Jones) JEFFERY Obituary
Peacefully at Regina Gardens in her 96th year. Predeceased by husband William (2010), parents, Robert and Annie Jones and Brother Bob. Survived by her children, Elizabeth Johnstone (Bob), Craig Jeffery (Liz) and Kathy Stott (Howard). Grandchildren, Leslie Regan (Paul), Stephen Jeffery (Olena), Michael Jeffery (Brandi), Jeffery Stott (Morgan) and Vanessa Stott. Great-grandchildren, Kayla Border (Josh), Madden and Emery Jeffery. Great-great-grandchildren, Lucas and Elena Border. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Vera was a veteran of WWII. She loved travel, games of chance, all animals, music and reading. Also remembered for her Halloween Taffy Apples by all of East 36th St. and surrounding neighbourhood. We would like to thank Regina Gardens for all their care, especially the staff in the Mount Hope Area 3rd floor. Vera had a special relationship with granddaughter Leslie as they spent lots of time together. As per Vera's request, cremation has taken place. A family interment will take place at a later date. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA or a . Always Remembered
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -