Peacefully at Regina Gardens in her 96th year. Predeceased by husband William (2010), parents, Robert and Annie Jones and Brother Bob. Survived by her children, Elizabeth Johnstone (Bob), Craig Jeffery (Liz) and Kathy Stott (Howard). Grandchildren, Leslie Regan (Paul), Stephen Jeffery (Olena), Michael Jeffery (Brandi), Jeffery Stott (Morgan) and Vanessa Stott. Great-grandchildren, Kayla Border (Josh), Madden and Emery Jeffery. Great-great-grandchildren, Lucas and Elena Border. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Vera was a veteran of WWII. She loved travel, games of chance, all animals, music and reading. Also remembered for her Halloween Taffy Apples by all of East 36th St. and surrounding neighbourhood. We would like to thank Regina Gardens for all their care, especially the staff in the Mount Hope Area 3rd floor. Vera had a special relationship with granddaughter Leslie as they spent lots of time together. As per Vera's request, cremation has taken place. A family interment will take place at a later date. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA or a . Always Remembered
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020