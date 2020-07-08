1/2
Vera NEILSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Vera on July 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Russ. Dear sister of Anthony Randazzo (Joan) and step-sister of Ron Borsellino. Loved aunt of Tina (Dave), Joanne (Gerry), great-aunt of Carson and Jenna. Caring step-mother of Scott, Laura and Brenda. Due to current Health Regulations, a private family service and interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vera's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved