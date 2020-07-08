Vera NEILSON

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Vera on July 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Russ. Dear sister of Anthony Randazzo (Joan) and step-sister of Ron Borsellino. Loved aunt of Tina (Dave), Joanne (Gerry), great-aunt of Carson and Jenna. Caring step-mother of Scott, Laura and Brenda. Due to current Health Regulations, a private family service and interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vera's memory may be made to a charity of your choice
