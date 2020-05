Or Copy this URL to Share

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in her 100th year. Predeceased by husband Frank (1999). Dear mother of Wayne, Marilyn and her husband Bob. Loving Grandmother of Colin (Sarah) and Karen. G.G. of Abby, Jack and Lauren. G.G.G. of Avery. Special thanks to the staff of the Willowgrove L.T.C. (Bayfront) for all their excellent care. Private family service at a later date.



