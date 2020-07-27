Peacefully passed away at Juravinski Hospital on Friday, July 24, 2020, in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Mel) Pogson, daughter of the late Lily and Thomas Bimson. Dear sister of the late Marjory and Clare Collier, and the late Fred and Shirley Bimson. Loving mother to Brian (Bob), Wayne (Cheryl), auntie to numerous nieces and nephews, grandmother to Morgan, Shannon (Brian), Todd (Amanda), Anastasia, Ryan and nine great-grandchildren. A woman with a kind heart, a zest for life and unending concern for others, she will be greatly missed. At Vera's request, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, the family will be celebrating Vera's life privately. In honour of Vera and in lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to the Morgan Fund, Compass Community Health, Hamilton, would be appreciated. Heartfelt thanks to the nursing sta? and PSWs of the LIND and sta? of F3 at the Juravinski Hospital for their outstanding care. Online condolences may be shared with the family at maclarkfuneralhome.com