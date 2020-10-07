1/1
Vera (Riley) STEPHENS
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the St. Francis Memorial Hospital Barry's Bay on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 94 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Douglas (November 2013). Loving mother of Brenda Lysak, David (Helga), Lorie (Art) Showler. Cherished grandmother of Amy, Stephen (Melanie), Kimberly, Christina and Paul. Wonderful great-grandmother to Luca, Lola, Max, Zoe and Mia. Predeceased by brothers, Elroy, Homer and Bruce. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. A special thank you to all of the caring PSW's and volunteers that have been with mom over the last while. At the family's request a private graveside service will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Dunnville. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with BECKETT-GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Ave. Brantford, 519-752-4331. Donations to the Madawaska Valley Hospice (sfvhfoundation) would be appreciated. Online condolences, donations and tributes will be available at www.beckettglaves.com A tree will be planted in memory of Vera in the Beckett-Glaves Memorial Forest.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre
88 Brant Avenue
Brantford, ON N3T 3H3
(519) 752-4331
