With great sadness we mark the passing of Vera Willis, beloved wife for 42 years of her husband Gary. Mother of Stacey (Matthew) and Matthew (Courtney). Loving grandma of Hudson, Harrison, Avery and August. Loving sister to Louise, Tom (Jackie), and Mary (Nino). Cousin and best friend to Cindy. Visitation on Sunday, September 27 between 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at MA Clark and Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of at your local casino's slot machines or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 27, 2020.
