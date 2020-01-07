|
Passed away peacefully at Queens Garden, Long Term Care Residence, Hamilton, ON on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Predeceased by her husband (L.B.) Bud Garrick (1990) and her grandchildren, Catherine, Bradley David and Christian. Left to mourn her passing are her sons; Paul (Susan) Peter and Mark; her sister, Mrs. Lois Dempster, and her grandchildren Joshua and Jeremy. The family would like to thank the staff at Queen's Garden for their compassion and care of our mother. Cremation to take place. No visitation or service will take place.